Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues Earnings Results

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

NYSE:ADM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.79. The company had a trading volume of 47,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,636,663. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.77.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

