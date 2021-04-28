Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADM. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $61.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $33.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,310,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter worth approximately $538,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

