Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Archer Daniels have underperformed the industry in the past three months. Dismal revenues in the company’s Carbohydrate Solutions unit have been a drag for the company. Sales in this segment fell 16.1% during the fourth quarter of 2020. Nevertheless, strong results across the Nutrition as well as the Ag Services and Oilseeds units drove the company’s top line performance in the said quarter. Management stated that strong demand conditions for grains and oilseeds are likely to keep fueling the Ag Services and Oilseeds segment. Moreover, the Nutrition unit is likely to keep gaining from prudent product innovations and positive consumer growth trends. These apart, the company is on track with strategic growth initiatives as part of the Readiness program, which focuses on accelerating and enhancing competitiveness.”

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of ADM opened at $61.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $62.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $293,347,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,371,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,144,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,021,000 after purchasing an additional 564,815 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,833,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,843,000 after buying an additional 559,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,675,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,209,000 after buying an additional 485,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.