Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.60 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora restated a neutral rating on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcos Dorados from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.77.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.58. Arcos Dorados has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $5.66.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $607.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.79 million. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arcos Dorados by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,885,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,994,000 after purchasing an additional 76,568 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,060,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 495,588 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,406,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after buying an additional 589,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,519,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after buying an additional 219,767 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 1,274,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 487,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.