Arden Trust Co Buys 216 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $226,000. IFG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,184,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $45,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC opened at $94.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day moving average of $92.34.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.70%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Mizuho began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.08.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.