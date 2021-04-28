Arden Trust Co Has $261,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Arden Trust Co lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.5% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 43.9% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 100,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 165,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CL opened at $78.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

