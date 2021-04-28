Arden Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 120.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $151.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.03.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

