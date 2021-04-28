Arden Trust Co Purchases 2,905 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.91.

