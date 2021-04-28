Arden Trust Co Reduces Stock Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Total were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Total in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Total stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a PE ratio of -19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.35. Total Se has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $50.41.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $37.94 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Total from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised Total to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Total in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

