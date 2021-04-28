Arden Trust Co Trims Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $6,075,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAD. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.42.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,918.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total transaction of $5,030,122.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $7,663,894. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $397.42 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.38 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $390.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.16. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

