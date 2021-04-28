Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.85 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.54. 29,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,465. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.20. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.07.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.