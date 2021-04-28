argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Lowered to $321.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $326.00 to $321.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ARGX. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of argenx from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.35.

Get argenx alerts:

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $288.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.39 and a 200-day moving average of $294.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.98 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a twelve month low of $141.26 and a twelve month high of $382.15.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $7.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that argenx will post -12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in argenx by 4,583.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase III; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.