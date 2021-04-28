Arix Bioscience’s (ARIX) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

ARIX opened at GBX 189.65 ($2.48) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 189.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 176.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 78.01 and a current ratio of 78.63. Arix Bioscience has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 234 ($3.06). The firm has a market cap of £255.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14.

About Arix Bioscience

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

