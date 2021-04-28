Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:AWI traded up $1.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,267. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $102.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.03, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,637 shares of company stock worth $2,810,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

