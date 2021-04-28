Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

Shares of AROW stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,058. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $31.16. The stock has a market cap of $553.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $36.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

