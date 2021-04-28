Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1,075.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 157,186 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $21,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total value of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock valued at $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

Shares of NYSE AJG traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $139.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,417. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.26 and a twelve month high of $138.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

