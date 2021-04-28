Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has raised its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AJG traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.06. 906,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $76.26 and a one year high of $140.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.79.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,347,482.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,918 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,750.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

