Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Announces Earnings Results

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share.

Shares of APAM stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.31. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $57.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

