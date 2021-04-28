Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Shares Down 3.4%

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) shares dropped 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.18 and last traded at $51.87. Approximately 5,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 662,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.72.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 179.65% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APAM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $592,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

