Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.17 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

NYSE ABG traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $204.70. 109,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,378. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $88.74 and a 12 month high of $251.60. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $196.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other news, SVP George A. Villasana sold 4,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total value of $773,723.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,335.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $119,387.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

