Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $229.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ABG. Truist raised their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.11.

Shares of NYSE:ABG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.67. 2,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,457. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $269.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

