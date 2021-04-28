Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 354.57 ($4.63).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Ascential in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of LON ASCL opened at GBX 341 ($4.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32. Ascential has a twelve month low of GBX 220.60 ($2.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 352.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 350.34.

In other news, insider Suzanne Claire Baxter bought 5,000 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.77) per share, for a total transaction of £18,250 ($23,843.74).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

