Aspen Aerogels, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the construction company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ASPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $26.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.21 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aspen Aerogels by 294.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.