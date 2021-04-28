Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.57

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.57 and last traded at $11.57, with a volume of 2229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Several research firms have recently commented on APNHY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Aspen Pharmacare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APNHY)

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

