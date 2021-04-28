Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,528,730 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 1,689.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528,730 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.58% of L Brands worth $100,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after buying an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of L Brands by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,558,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $206,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,141 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,393,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,467,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of L Brands by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,659,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last three months. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $78.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

L Brands stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.91. The company had a trading volume of 37,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,917. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. L Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $68.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of -86.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

