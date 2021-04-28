Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,787,463 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 858.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,995,663 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787,463 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 0.5% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $114,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $58.50. 287,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,559,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.11. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

