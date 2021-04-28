Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 86,700 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,432.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.08% of Intuitive Surgical worth $68,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $9.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $870.68. The company had a trading volume of 14,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,333. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $762.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $760.00. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $492.00 and a 1-year high of $893.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a PE ratio of 98.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Insiders sold a total of 52,175 shares of company stock worth $42,432,938 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.