Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 624,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,850 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $56,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after purchasing an additional 279,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.68. 11,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,161. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $58.73 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

