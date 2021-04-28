Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $83.17 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 189.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,545 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $83,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $373,476,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,217,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $422,321,000 after buying an additional 1,302,663 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,273,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,403,137,000 after buying an additional 980,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.02. The company had a trading volume of 44,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,471. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.99. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.27 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,610,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,622.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,124 shares of company stock worth $60,808,229 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.