Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $43.76 Million Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 580,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,758,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRB traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

WRB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

