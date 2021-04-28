Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,390,432 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 375,555 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands makes up approximately 0.8% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.44% of Las Vegas Sands worth $206,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 37.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

LVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.37.

LVS traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.53. 71,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,502,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.43 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.