Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.54

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.54 and traded as low as $17.20. Astronics shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 151 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The firm has a market cap of $521.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

About Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

