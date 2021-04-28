Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.93) per share for the quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.22). On average, analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ATRA opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $28.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.65.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 3,886 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $79,235.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,154,590.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 1,759 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $35,866.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,046 shares of company stock valued at $301,138. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATRA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.