Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the highest is $2.39. Athene reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 458.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $7.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $9.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Athene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $59.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,393. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.53. Athene has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $60.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

