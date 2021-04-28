Athene (NYSE:ATH) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.96

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.96 and last traded at $59.91, with a volume of 929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.54.

ATH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OCO Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 4.4% during the first quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,242,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,597,000 after buying an additional 52,003 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Athene by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Athene by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $524,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

