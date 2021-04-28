Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Shares Up 0.4%

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)’s share price rose 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.94. Approximately 12,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 476,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

About Atlantic Coastal Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

