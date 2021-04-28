Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atlas Air Worldwide to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AAWW opened at $68.99 on Wednesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $69.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.89.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAWW shares. Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.05, for a total transaction of $295,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,881,710.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,855 shares of company stock valued at $6,351,421. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

