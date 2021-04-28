Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%.

OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. 72,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,220. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $66.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.17 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATLKY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

