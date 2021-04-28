Atlas Copco’s (ATLKY) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. DNB Markets raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.45. 72,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.17. Atlas Copco has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 26.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.