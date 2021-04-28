Atmos Energy (ATO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ATO opened at $101.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $109.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several research firms have commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

