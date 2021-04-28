ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATN International had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%.

NASDAQ ATNI traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $47.09. 57,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,513. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.48. The company has a market cap of $748.64 million, a P/E ratio of -235.45 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ATN International has a 1-year low of $40.99 and a 1-year high of $79.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -618.18%.

ATNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ATN International from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

