AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%.

ATRC traded up $4.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.85. 640,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,501. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 1.13. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

In other news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,787,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,941 shares of company stock worth $10,467,300 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.