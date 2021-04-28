AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 7.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 20.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE:T traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $31.01. 448,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,497,418. The stock has a market cap of $221.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.21.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.