Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,050,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $34,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

GSIE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.41. 5,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,945. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.