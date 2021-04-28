Atwood & Palmer Inc. Buys 10,957 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.37% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4,982.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,640,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,066 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,669,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,093,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,656,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.81. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,848. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.43 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

