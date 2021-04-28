Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Truist Financial upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.95. The stock had a trading volume of 192,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,357,947. The company has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a PE ratio of -599.58, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

