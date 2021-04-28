Atwood & Palmer Inc. Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,625 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $$24.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 5,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,426. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.58 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.34.

