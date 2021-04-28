Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 14,321 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 694,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,321 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for 1.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $17,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,853,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the period.

VRP traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.09. 10,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,014. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.67. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

