Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,496,000.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.85. 87,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,521. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $218.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.11.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

