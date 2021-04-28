AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Issues Earnings Results

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%.

AUDC traded down $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 355,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,217. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.37, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. AudioCodes has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $44.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

